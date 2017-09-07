Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former teacher has been jailed for having sex with a pupil.

Darren Fisher, 40, of Woodlands Grove, Halifax, was sentenced to five years in prison at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Thursday.

He previously pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual activity with a child and six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a person under the age of 18 whilst in a position of trust.

The court heard how the teacher - who worked at a school in Oldham at the time of the offences - would send the girl e-mails and text messages which became sexually inappropriate.

He would then take her in his car to locations across Greater Manchester, including car parks and lay-bys, where they would have sex.

The sexual activity continued for about a year before Fisher was arrested in November 2016 after concerns were raised to police about his behaviour.

When he was arrested he admitted to officers he knew the victim was underage when he began having sex with her.

Detective Constable Linda Turner said: “Fisher disregarded his duty as a teacher to protect and support this child; instead he took the opportunity to use her for his own sick sexual gratification.

“His actions will sadly leave emotional scars on this victim.

“I would like to praise her for her bravery, for speaking out and helping us ensure justice was served today.”