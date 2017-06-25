Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson is facing legal action from the county’s former Chief Constable.

Mark Gilmore took over as Chief Constable for West Yorkshire in April 2013. But he was suspended 14 months later as part of an investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) into allegedly corrupt police vehicle contracts.

The Belfast-born commander, who was suspended on full pay in June 2014, retired last year. He always denied any wrongdoing.

Now he has applied to the High Court in London for a judicial review over what he says is the “continuing failure” of Mr Burns-Williamson to rule on whether he has a case to answer for misconduct.

The lengthy saga began three years ago when PSNI launched its investigation. Nine people, including police officers, were questioned but no-one was charged. Mr Gilmore was told he had no criminal case to answer and his suspension was lifted.

However, he became the subject of a new investigation by Lancashire Police, commissioned by Mr Burns-Williamson, into his professional conduct as an officer and never returned to post. A report by the Lancashire force was received by Mr Burns-Williamson’s office on July 26, 2016. To date it has not been made public.

At the time of his initial suspension Mr Gilmore, who attended a police interview in Belfast voluntarily, insisted he had always acted with honesty and integrity.

Solicitors acting for Mr Gilmore lodged papers at the Administrative Court on April 4. They say Mr Burns-Williamson has failed to make a decision on whether Mr Gilmore has a case to answer for misconduct in the 15 days allowed after receiving the report.

Ernie Waterworth, a solicitor with Belfast-based MTB, who is representing Mr Gilmore, confirmed that Judicial Review proceedings were underway and that the focus was “the continuing failure by the PCC for West Yorkshire to comply with his statutory obligation to make a case to answer decision following receipt of the Lancashire Police report.”

Mr Burns-Williamson said in a statement: “We are aware of Mark Gilmore’s claim and the claim is denied in full. We will be submitting a response to this effect to the court in accordance with the legal process.”

An Freedom of Information request has revealed that the report and correspondence between Mr Burns-Williamson’s office and Lancashire Police is being withheld as persons with an interest in the content had objected to its disclosure.