Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former policeman has appeared in court accused of attacking his girlfriend on the motorway.

Matthew Essex, who previously served with the West Yorkshire Police force, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He pleaded not guilty to five charges of assault dated between August 1 and 31.

During one of the alleged rows, the 36-year-old is said to have hit the victim in the head while driving his car “like a maniac” towards Manchester Airport.

During another alleged assault he is accused of ripping her dress as he grabbed her.

Essex, of College Avenue in Lindley, was told that his trial will take place at the Huddersfield court.

He was remanded into custody and will next appear at the court via a prison video link on September 21.