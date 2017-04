Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews from four West Yorkshire stations tackled a fire at a derelict Dewsbury mill.

A fire in the back of McKinnons mill in Wakefield Road was reported at around 7.30pm today.

Crews from Ossett, Dewsbury, Cleckheaton and Mirfield attended the incident.

They used large jets to put the fire out.

It is believed to be the second fire at the former mill within 24 hours.