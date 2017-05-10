Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating a spate of burglaries on elderly residents have arrested four teenagers.

The burglaries occurred in Batley last week, the first of which happened when an 89-year-old woman was reportedly pushed onto the floor in Carlinghow.

A small quantity of cash and several items of jewellery were taken in the raid.

The other burglaries occurred in the Hyrstlands Park and Soothill areas on an 84-year-old woman and 80-year-old man. Cash was stolen from both properties.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Four males have appeared before magistrates charged in connection with three burglaries in the Batley area.

“A 15 year-old from Pontefract, a 15-year-old from Nottinghamshire, a 17-year-old from Pontefract, and an 18-year-old from Bradford, appeared in court charged with burglary and have been remanded in custody.”