Four vehicles were involved in a collision outside Huddersfield Royal Infirmary this morning (Wed).
Police said the accident occurred at 9.57am on Acre Street, Lindley.
An eyewitness said: “A white taxi minibus hit another white taxi and then hit a shuttle-bus which transfers people between Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital which then spun into a blue Toyota.”
He added: “Fire crews cut someone out of the Toyota. It looked like a pretty nasty accident and I hope everyone is OK.”
A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “No-one involved is believed to be seriously injured. Highways staff are here clearing up debris and organising traffic management.
No-one from Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust or Huddersfield Fire Station was available for comment.