Four vehicles were involved in a collision outside Huddersfield Royal Infirmary this morning (Wed).

Police said the accident occurred at 9.57am on Acre Street, Lindley.

RTA at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
RTA at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary

An eyewitness said: “A white taxi minibus hit another white taxi and then hit a shuttle-bus which transfers people between Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital which then spun into a blue Toyota.”

He added: “Fire crews cut someone out of the Toyota. It looked like a pretty nasty accident and I hope everyone is OK.”

RTA at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
RTA at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “No-one involved is believed to be seriously injured. Highways staff are here clearing up debris and organising traffic management.

No-one from Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust or Huddersfield Fire Station was available for comment.