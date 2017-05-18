Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating the murder of a West Yorkshire woman have arrested a fourth person this morning (Thursday).

The body of Sinead Wooding was discovered in woodland in the Aldwoodley area of Leeds on Sunday.

Two men, aged 26 and 20, and a 27-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody this morning.

Earlier, officers from West Yorkshire Police ’s Homicide and Major Enquiries Team arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Sinead’s body was discovered on Sunday in woods near to Alwoodley Crags car park on Stairfoot Lane in Leeds at around 9am.

Her family are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

A police spokesperson said: “A number of scenes are still in place, including at the woods, and enquiries are ongoing.”