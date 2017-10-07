Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A biscuit maker with operations in Batley is in merger talks with another confectionery giant, according to reports.

Fox’s biscuits, which has a factory at Wellington Street, is said to be locked in merger talks with Burton’s Biscuit Company – the owner of Maryland Cookies and Wagon Wheels.

Burton’s Biscuit Company is said to be exploring a tie-up with Fox’s – one of the biggest employers in Kirklees – in a move that could see the combined firm float on the London Stock Exchange, according to Sky News.

It suggested that Clive Sharpe, the ex-boss of British snack firm Golden Wonder, has been pinpointed as a potential chief executive for the merged firm.

Fox’s Biscuits is owned by Boparan Holdings, which has been grappling with the fallout from a string of alleged health and safety breaches linked to its food manufacturing business 2 Sisters.

Burton’s has manufacturing plants in Llantarnam, Edinburgh and Blackpool, employing around 2,000 people.

Fox’s, which dates back more than 160 years, has sites at Batley, Kirkham near Blackpool and Uttoxeter.

It comes after McVitie’s and Jacob’s owner Yildiz Holding launched the global confectionery and biscuit company pladis last year by combining United Biscuits, Godiva Chocolatier, Ulker and DeMet’s Candy Company.

Yildiz plans to float the firm on the London Stock Exchange by 2020.