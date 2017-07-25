Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fraudster used fake vouchers bought on the Internet to try and buy brandy from three Huddersfield supermarkets...and was branded a “damn fool” by his own solicitor.

Jorden Belinfante targeted all of stores – including two branches of Sainsbury’s – on June 9.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of fraud by false representation when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

His solicitor, Bob Carr, told the court:

“He has obtained absolutely nothing by committing the offences and he’s a damn fool.”

His first attempt to use the false vouchers at Sainsbury’s in Southgate to purchase a bottle of Courvoisier brandy failed, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

The 28-year-old successfully used them to buy the same brand of drink from Asda in Aspley.

He then went to Sainsbury’s in Market Street where staff again refused to take the fake vouchers.

Mr Bozman said: “The defendant claimed he thought this was a way of making some money.

“He said he didn’t know for sure that these items were fraudulent but believed them to be suspicious.”

Belinfante was arrested and he handed over the stolen brandy and admitted to the two earlier incidents.

Bob Carr, mitigating, said that his client got the fake vouchers from a friend.

He told magistrates: “These were obtained on the Internet and appeared to be genuine vouchers.

“His friend gave him a bundle of these and he tried his luck.

“But his luck has run out and he now finds himself before the court.”

Magistrates sentenced Belinfante, of Browlow Drive in Nottingham, to a six-month community order with 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.