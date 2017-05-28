People can learn what to do if they are caught up in a terrorist attack.
A session aimed at teaching the public how to help injured victims during an attack is being run in the wake of the Manchester bombing.
The free session by first aid training providers Purple Dog will be at Northfield Hall on Norfolk Avenue in Sheepridge on Saturday, June 10 from 1pm to 4pm on June 10.
Purple Dog’s managing director Helen Ashcroft said she decided to set up the event after worried people across Kirklees got in contact over the last few days.
The 50-year-old, who runs the company with her partner Steve Moss, said: “When a terrorist attack happens, everybody is shock and gets scared.
“This session will allow people to see and practice skills that they will hopefully never need, but it will reassure them that if they ever do find themselves in that situation, they will be equipped.”
Twenty-two people, including children as young as eight, were killed in the attack at the Manchester Arena following Ariana Grande’s concert on Monday night.
The next day, Britain’s Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre raised the terror threat level to ‘critical’, its highest level.
The first aid session will teach people about some of the injuries that might happen during a terror attack and what can be done about it before paramedics arrive on the scene.
It will include showing means of haemorrhage control, such as tourniquets and haemostatic dressings, followed by a question and answer session.
Helen said: “I read in the news about a lady called Kim Dick who said that she was able to stop a 14-year-old victim’s bleeding. That’s great, but not everyone would know how to do that.”
Uncontrolled haemorrhage is the second leading cause of trauma-related death in a civilian setting.
Places can be booked by calling Iain Long on 01484 546780.
Here’s what to do if you find yourself caught up in a terror attack.
RUN
Escape if you can
Consider the safest options
Can you get there without exposing yourself to greater danger?
Insist others leave with you
Leave belongings behind
HIDE
If you cannot run then hide
Find cover from gunfire
If you can see the attacker, they may be able to see you
Cover from view does not mean you are safe as bullets go through glass, brick, wood and metal
Find cover from gunfire such as substantial brickwork / heavy reinforced walls
Be aware of your exits
Try not to get trapped
Be quiet, silence your phone and turn off vibrate
Lock or barricade yourself in
Move away from the door
TELL
Call 999 – what do the police need to know? If you cannot speak or make a noise listen to the instructions given to you by the call taker
Location – where are the suspects?
Direction – where did you last see the suspects?
Descriptions – describe the attacker, numbers, features, clothing, weapons etc.
Further information – casualties, type of injury, building information, entrances, exits, hostages etc.
Stop other people entering the building if it is safe to do so
ARMED POLICE RESPONSE
Follow officers instructions
Remain calm
Can you move to a safer area?
Avoid sudden movements that may be considered a threat
Keep your hands in view
OFFICERS MAY
Point guns at you
Treat you firmly
Question you
Be unable to distinguish you from the attacker
Officers will evacuate you when it is safe to do so
Philanthropic initiative citizenAID also has a video guide to show the public how to react safely, to pass effective messages to the emergency services, to prioritise the injured and to give life-saving first aid.
Pocket guides can be downloaded from app stores or physical copies, which cost £1.99 each, can be purchased from medtree.co.uk/the-citizenaid-pocket-guide.