Charities and community groups in Huddersfield can sign up to a scheme that lets them collect surplus food from their local Tesco store.

The food is free and will include fresh produce such as fruit and vegetables, bakery products and chilled food like meat, cheese and ready meals.

It is operated by a project called Community Food Connection which has helped provide 11 million meals to over 5,800 charities and community groups.

Tesco has stated its commitment to ensure no food fit for human consumption will go to waste from their UK retail operations by the end of 2017.

Tesco is now extending Community Food Connection to its convenience stores across Huddersfield which will significantly extend the number of charities reached and the number of meals given to people in need. Groups that benefit include homeless shelters, substance abuse rehabilitation services, after-school clubs, foodbanks and domestic violence refuges.

Bernice Lowery, Store Manager for the Huddersfield Tesco Express on Halifax Road, Birchencliffe, said: “At Tesco we have no time for waste. We’re so proud to already support local charities and community groups through Community Food Connection from our larger stores in Huddersfield and to be able to extend that support to our convenience stores is fantastic.

“We are looking forward to forging more strong links with local charities and community groups in Huddersfield, and supporting their efforts to help more vulnerable people in our community.”

If you are a charity or community group that could benefit from the support of Community Food Connection, visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-foodcloud to register.