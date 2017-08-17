The video will start in 8 Cancel

The sheer amount of things to consider when you're starting as a fresher at the University of Huddersfield can be dazzling but our guide to uni life should make things clearer.

You'll be wondering where to stay, where to buy your essentials, where to find your lectures and tutorials. And if you're from out of town you may even be wondering how to get here.

That's before the fun stuff has started. Huddersfield has a buzzing student nightlife and to get you into the swing there'll be plenty of freshers parties going on.

So let's start with the basics.

About the town

Huddersfield is one Britain's largest towns with a population of around 140,000.

It's a town that grew on the textile industry and in some places, the textile industry is still a major employer.

However, the town has been undergoing some major changes since the early 1980s and it is starting to reinvent itself as something of a university town.

About the university

It began in 1825 as Huddersfield Science and Mechanics' Institute and continued as a technical college until 1970 when it became a polytechnic.

The university was granted university status in 1992.

Today it has around 20,000 students, many of whom come from China, the Middle East and other far-flung locations.

It has two main campuses: to the south of Huddersfield town centre and at Storthes Hall which is approximately four miles southeast of the town centre.

Its chancellor is HRH The Duke of Yorkshire, Prince Andrew , in case you ever meet him. It used to be local boy-done-good Sir Patrick Stewart .

Get to Huddersfield

Your parents will probably be driving you and your gear to your halls.

However Huddersfield Station has great train links between Hull, York, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool. A direct train to London can be caught from nearby Mirfield and Brighouse stations.

National Express and the thrifty Megabus Plus also link Huddersfield to other major cities.

Where to stay

Huddersfield has a wide variety of self-catered, university endorsed accommodation ; some of it is relatively basic but some of it isn't far off the standard you'd expect in a hotel , although the latter isn't cheap.

For more details visit the official University of Huddersfield website .

Where to buy essentials

Huddersfield isn't an expensive place to live and they are plenty of shops selling food, toiletries and other essentials nearby.

For example, there's a Lidl, off Castlegate, which is a stone's throw from the main university campus and an Asda and a Sainsbury's at Shorehead, opposite the main university buildings.

The Queensgate Market , The Packhorse Centre and Piazza are also good spots for buying cheap food and essentials.

Where to go out

Ok - time for the important stuff.

Huddersfield isn't going to match the big cities for variety but the nightlife Huddersfield has is very student oriented. The town centre isn't massive so it's friendlier than the big cities and all the bars, pubs and club are located within easy walking (or staggering) distance of each other.

The main student-friendly venues include Tokyo's, Queen Street; The Camel Club , off John William Street; Revolution, on Cross Church Street; Rock Cafe, Victoria Lane; as well as Warehouse and Roxy Ballroom, on Zetland Street.

If you like things a little less full on there are some great pubs and bars including Zephyr, Byram Street; Vox, Wood Street; Arcade Beers, Station Street; Head of Steam, at Huddersfield Station; and Maverick's, King Street.

For a bit of culture try the Lawrence Batley Theatre .

Freshers' Week

To give you a taste of the best of the town's student life, Huddersfield Student Union has a week of events.

Click here for tickets and all-in passes .

Here are a few highlights:

Hudcomedy

Chris Ramsey, who has appeared on Celebrity Juice (ITV2), 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Live at The Apollo (BBC) and The Royal Variety Performance (ITV), will be headlining.

September 18 (7pm)

Lawrence Batley Theatre

Hudcrawl

A crawl around eight of Huddersfield's top bars and clubs with entry to all included plus cheap booze.

September 19 (8pm)

Meet at Floor 5 Student Central building

Back to School Party

Celebrate the best of your teenage years with live music from Big Brovaz, Booty Luv, Platnum and Sweet Female Attitude.

September 21 (11pm until late)

Tokyo

Hudlive

Live music from Chase and Status, Karen Harding, Kiss the Thief and John Gallagher plus more to be announced.

Storthes Hall Park

September 22 (5pm to 11.30pm)