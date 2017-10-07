The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family and friends will celebrate the life of Hepworth footballer Lauren Brown on what would have been her 21st birthday.

Friends have arranged a party and fundraiser to remember Lauren on Sunday, October 15 – and everyone who knew her is invited.

The party, which will include karaoke – a favourite of Lauren’s – will be held at Honley Socialist Club in Jaggar Lane, Honley, from 3pm.

Much-loved Lauren, of Brockholes, played for Hepworth United and was tragically found hanged at the club’s playing fields last week. An inquest has been opened and adjourned.

Within days of her death friends had organised fundraising in her memory and there are plans for an annual charity match.

A family friend, who has helped organise the party, paid tribute to Lauren and said: “She had a heart of gold and would help total strangers.

“I am amazed at the response we have had. Just minutes after we set up a JustGiving page we had other clubs pledging trophies and shirts. She was such a well loved person.

“We want so much for her name to live on and we hope to have a charity match each year to keep her memory alive.”

The friend, who asked not to be named, said the party would be a happy occasion with raffles to raise money for Hepworth United, Lauren’s passion.

She added: “We would like to invite everyone to have a good time and to celebrate the way Lauren would want to have celebrated her 21st birthday.”

In 2015, aged 18, Lauren was shortlisted for a Huddersfield Examiner community award as a dedicated volunteer, air cadet and football coach.

The friend said: “She was so proud but couldn’t understand why she had been nominated. She was so modest and just a really lovely person.”

Lauren’s funeral will be held on Friday, October 20 at St George’s Church, Brockholes, at 1pm followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium at 2.45pm.