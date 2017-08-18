Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends of a Huddersfield man who died in a hiking accident in Siberia have paid tribute to him on social media.

Anthony Cashin, 60, was killed after reportedly falling from a mountain path on the edge of Lake Baikal in southern Russia.

His body was recovered on August 11 on a rocky beach on the edge of the lake.

Local newspaper reports said Mr Cashin – known to friends as Tony – was accompanied by a 56-year-old friend from Huddersfield identified only as ‘Andrew D’.

Friends have posted tributes on the Examiner’s Facebook page.

Some recalled his days playing rugby at Milnsbridge while others remembered him from school.

Joe Kelly said: “Played rugby with Tony at Milnsbridge. He played hooker for many a year. Always had a catch up in the gym. Great lad. RIP.”

Michelle Walker posted: “Lovely man and neighbour. Thoughts are with your family.”

Donna Lockwood added: “Absolutely gutted. Known Tony for years. RIP Tony you will be missed. xxx”

Diane Howie-Collins said: “A gent and best friend for years. So sad for the family.”

Sylvia Sweeney said: “Absolutely gutted. I have known him since we were kids. RIP Tony. Condolences to his family.”

Mr Cashin’s brother Michael said funeral details would be released later.