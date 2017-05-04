Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends of Gavin Greig, the heart transplant patient who sadly died from cancer last year, are to hold a second football tournament in his memory.

Four teams comprised of the 23-year-old’s friends will each pay £20 to play. Supporters will pay £3. The tribute will be held at Canalside complex on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on May 28 from 10am to 2pm.

Following the pitch action there will be music from bands such as Wired, Wingbeat and Josh Maguire at Golcar Fest, to be held at Golcar Conservative Club. In addition Golcar CC is hosting a raffle followed by another band, Suzie and the Groove.

All money raised from the football and raffle will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the charity that arranged for Gavin to be a mascot for England and go on pitch with David Beckham when the team played Austria in 2004. It followed his heart transplant when Gavin was nine years old.

Gavin needed a transplant after contracting cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle. Amazingly, just four months after undergoing the operation at a hospital in Newcastle, he was back at his desk at Golcar Junior and Infant School.He later competed in the British Transplant Games. Aged just 11 he won two gold medals and a silver.

Sports-mad Gavin died in January last year from a tumour caused by side effects from the anti-rejection drug he had to take following the transplant.

Participating teams are: TC (Thursday Club) managed by Andrew Allison; Greggy’s Sunday Swillers managed by Jordan Wood; Spirit in the Sky managed by Kier Mapplebeck; and 23 Never Out managed by Ray Clayton and Gary Home. The event has been organised by friend and former work colleague Jonathan Newiss and friend Andrew Allison.

Andrew said: “Our first tournament last year raised £3,000 for St James’ Hospital in Leeds. So far this year we’ve already raised £1,000.”