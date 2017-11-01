Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A frightened woman had to grab her partner by the genitals to stop his prolonged attack on her.

The victim was grabbed by the throat and feared that she was going to be pushed down the stairs during her 40 minute ordeal.

Drunk Andrew Airstone lost his temper after she accused him of messaging another woman.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The attack happened at the couple’s home in Cliffe Road, Shepley, on September 28.

The victim asked Airstone about messages on his phone and that sparked an argument, prosecutor Jill Seddon told the Huddersfield court.

She said: “He became cross, shouted: ‘I’m sick of this’ and threw the phone at her head.”

This caused Airstone’s partner immediate pain and he then grabbed her arm and pushed her backwards.

The couple moved into the living room where he grabbed her by the neck and forced her onto the sofa.

Mrs Seddon said: “He went upstairs and she followed him.

“Then he shot out of bed, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall at the top of the stairs.

“She said he tried to push her down the stairs but she held onto the spindles.”

The row continued downstairs where Airstone twisted his partner’s arms so she couldn’t move and forced her back onto the sofa.

She was only able to call police after grabbing hold of his genitals to force him to let go.

Mrs Seddon said: “The incident lasted 40 minutes and left the complainant shaken up.

“She said that the abuse had been ongoing and her body hurt all over.”

Victoria Sims, mitigating, said the incident happened after her client’s partner shouted at him about messages he received from another female.

She explained that the assaults continued as she followed Airstone when he tried to walk away.

Miss Sims said: “When he grabbed her by the throat she’s injured him trying to get him off her.

“He’s a binge drinker and things were getting him down.

“He has had a couple of deaths in the family - his mother last year and father this year - and accepts he hasn’t coped very well.

“He’s also been diagnosed with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder following a serious accident five years ago which nearly proved fatal.

“He’s has never fully dealt with the lasting effects of that.”

District Judge Michael Fanning described the incident as “prolonged and nasty.”

He sentenced Airstone to a 12 month community order with 30 days of rehabilitation activities to help address his issues.

Airstone was told to pay £300 fine plus £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.