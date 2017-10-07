Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rooms inside this old country house are frozen in time.

Fairleigh House at Birdsedge, which has gone on the market with a guide price of £750,000, has been occupied by the same family since the 1950s.

Estate agent Earnshaw Kay has described the five-bed house as a “magnificent period property retaining a great amount of character.”

The sales details state: “Fairleigh House is an utterly unique and individual detached family home dating back to around 1893, it is located in the well regarded village of Birdsedge, tucked away from the roadside.

“When driving along the private sweeping drive, you catch the first glimpse of this impressive country house.

“Characteristic features include; coving and ceiling roses, high ceilings, open fires and high skirting boards.”

It adds: “Rarely does the opportunity arise to purchase such a property in a well regarded location.

“The house itself does require a full programme of modernisation, however it retains a great amount of its original character and it sits in a large plot of approximately three quarters of an acre enjoying immaculate gardens to all four sides and stunning countryside views for as far as the eye can see.

“It has been occupied by the same family since the 1950s and has been well maintained throughout.”

The garden contains a summer house, greenhouse, a shed and a brick outbuilding. There is also a potting shed and an outside toilet.