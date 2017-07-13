Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final obstacle to work starting on a controversial wheel park being built in memory of a 12-year-old boy has been overcome.

Isaac Nash, a sports-mad boy from Highburton, was tragically swept to sea during a family holiday to Anglesey in August 2014 but his family and friends quickly came up with an idea to create something positive out of all the heartache.

An amazing sum of more than £100,000 was raised by The Isaac Nash Trust to create a wheel park for youngsters to enjoy in the village at Recreation Ground, next to Burton Acres Lane.

But initial optimism by his family, who all live in the village, soon soured as the village split with objectors saying they were worried the skate park would attract criminals, drug dealers and anti-social behaviour.

However, they overcame the many doubters and Isaac’s mum, Zoe, and Howard and Suzanna Lewis, grandparents of Isaac, were overcome with emotion last July as Kirklees councillors passed plans for the special feature.

Mr Lewis, a former firefighter for over 25 years with West Yorkshire Fire Service, based at Huddersfield, said: “We have just received notification today that Planning have signed off the discharge of reserved conditions regarding appearance and layout, boundary treatment and landscaping on the permission for the wheel park.

“We now have to liaise with Canvas Spaces Ltd, (a design and build skatepark and public spaces company based in Bristol), to see when they can begin work. I’m quite pleased.

“We had hoped to start construction at the beginning of June and it would have been approaching completion now, in time for the summer holidays.

“Unfortunately things have been delayed but at least now it’s going to happen.

“We’re all over the moon that it’s finally going to get built and soon the majority of the objectors will, I am sure, wonder what they made such a fuss about.”

The news will come as a big relief to Isaac’s many friends who have waited patiently for all the bureaucratic hurdles to be overcome.

Isaac died on August 29 in 2014 when a vicious rip tide swept him and his younger brother Xander out to sea as his family enjoyed an idyllic holiday.

Despite the courageous efforts of Adam and his grandfather Paul Nash to rescue them only Xander was saved.

The Nash family tried desperately to save Isaac with both Adam and Paul risking their own lives for him.

A major search by Holyhead Coastguard, RNLI and the RAF helicopter lasting several days failed to find his body.