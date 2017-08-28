Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fun football match featuring former Huddersfield Town players and ex-internationals in aid of the Let’s Save HRI campaign has raised thousands of pounds.

Today’s event was watched by hundreds of people at the Stafflex Arena on Storthes Hall Lane near Kirkburton, and was a chance for fans to see Town heroes and former England women players in action.

The men’s team saw ex-Town players Clyde Wijnhard, Rob Edwards and goalkeeper Matt Glennon turn out as well as former Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney and Let’s Save HRI founder member Karl Deitch play for the first time since suffering a leg injury.

The women’s side included former England stars Sammy Britton and Clare Taylor as well as Paula McCourt, who has played football for Huddersfield and Everton and rugby league for England.

And the game which finished a sporting 7-7 saw Karl as centre forward pitted against his wife Mel, a former Huddersfield Ladies player and central defender.

It was a proper community event too with food and drink laid on by Shelley FC and Shelley’s head coach Ash Berry providing kit and use of the first team pitch for the match.

Karl said: “It was a lot of fun. We were 4-0 up at half-time but somehow we ended up drawing 7-7.

“We played 35 minutes the first half and 50 minutes the second half.

“It was played in a good spirit, a lot of people turned up, I would say several hundred and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.

“I think we will have raised £2,000 for the campaign and helped raise its profile too.”

He was also delighted at the appearance of Huddersfield boxer Tyrone Nurse who made a guest appearance.

Tyrone, who Karl described as a “future world champion”, is due to fight Jack Caterall on October 21 at the Leeds Arena for the British super lightweight title and he stayed long enough for fans to get plenty of selfies with him.