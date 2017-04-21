Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Funds to get a Huddersfield schoolboy life-saving cancer treatment have doubled in just hours thanks to the generosity of Examiner readers.

Ewa Sitkowska described how her son Cristiano needs treatment in Houston, Texas - which may be the family’s last option after his aggressive tumour returned and doctors offered them palliative care.

Cristiano, eight, has already undergone several rounds of chemotherapy, Proton Beam therapy in America and a gruelling regime of radiotherapy to stop the rare form of cancer called Embryonal Rhabdomysosarcoma.

Ewa’s Go Fund Me page had raised £2,500 this morning (Friday).

But as of 2pm the figure now stands at more than £5,000.

Heartbroken mum begs for your help after cancer-stricken son said 'I don't want to live anymore'

Examiner readers came out in a show of mass support for the youngster, who told his devastated mum: “I don’t want to live anymore,” after a painful course of radiotherapy last year.

Sarah Mellor wrote on Facebook: “Heartbreaking. I hope that you rasie all the money you need to make your baby better.”

Jeanette Netty Davies said: “Here’s hoping and praying this works for your son, such a brave young man.”

One reader even suggested for schools to organise a non-uniform day to raise cash for Cristiano’s treatment.

You can find out more about the treatment and donate to help the family at www.gofundme.com/cristianosousa .