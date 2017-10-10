Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The funeral of a young woman who died from a rare medical condition will take place next week.

Emma Beal, from Calderdale, suffered from a progressive mitochondrial disease.

It is estimated that one in 4,000 people has the disease, but there were only three people in the world with Emma’s specific form of it, which was called Combined Oxidative Phosphorylation Deficiency 16.

The 28-year-old was on holiday in Turkey when she died on September 28.

Her funeral is to be held in St Matthew’s Church, which is on Church Street in Rastrick, at 11.30am next Monday.

Her mum Christine Beal, a Rastrick councillor, said: “Everyone who knew Emma is welcome to attend the funeral.

“Bright clothing is welcomed, but not stipulated.

“No flowers by request please. Instead, donations can be made to our charity My Mito Mission and there will be a collection box at the church.

“I’ve said it before but, again, we’re so grateful for the outpouring of love and support we’ve had so far.”

Only close family members are invited to the crematorium following the church service.

People are welcome at Rastrick Bowling Club, which is on Toothill Bank, afterwards.