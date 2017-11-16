Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The funeral service will be held next week for a much-loved husband and father who died after an alleged attack outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre last month.

Graham Bell, 37, of Dalton, suffered serious head injuries following an alleged assault outside the restaurant on the corner of John William Street and Kirkgate on October 1.

Mr Bell, who was known to friends as ‘Jeff’, was taken to hospital but died three days later at Leeds General Infirmary.

An inquest into the father of three’s death was opened and adjourned at Bradford Coroner’s Court on Tuesday. The funeral service for the HGV driver will be held on Tuesday, November 21 at 1.15pm at Huddersfield Crematorium at Fixby.

Mr Bell leaves a wife Shireen and children Freya, Noel and Phebe.

Donations in lieu of flowers will go the Neurological Intensive Care Unit at Leeds General Infirmary.

The family have also thanked friends, relatives and well-wishers for their kind messages of support.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Leeds Youth Court on November 28 after being charged with manslaughter.

A 15-year-old was also arrested but was later released without charge.