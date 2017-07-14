Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AN ANGRY dad told police that they deserved to be attacked by terrorists as they arrested his daughter.

Derek Lawrence made reference to the Westminster terror attack in March when a policeman was killed as he rowed with the officers in Huddersfield town centre.

Sentencing the 47-year-old, District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “You used language which was foolish to say the least in the current climate.”

Lawrence, who admitted to a charge of racially-aggravated threatening behaviour, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court alongside his daughter Stephanie Lawrence and her boyfriend Declan Pearson.

The court heard that in the early hours of June 12 police were called to a fight outside The Wellington Pub in Westgate.

They found 21-year-old Lawrence bleeding from the mouth and acting aggressively as she was restrained by another female.

Her father, of Newland Court in Birkby, was there trying to calm her down but she was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, told the court: “Mr Lawrence said: ‘Is this a black thing?’ And said that this was the reason for the (police officer) stabbing in Westminster.”

Her boyfriend Pearson, also 21, was obstructive towards the officers and warned them to back away while she nipped one of the constables in the stomach, the court was told.

Mr Astin said: “Mr Lawrence went to the police station and was very angry.

“He was making reference to recent terrorism attacks, saying that police deserved to be attacked and said: ‘F*** white people.’”

Lawrence said that as far as he was concerned his daughter hadn’t done anything wrong but regretted his behaviour towards police.

The court heard that while Pearson, of Smiths Avenue in Marsh, was in custody he spat at one of the officers and some of the spittal landed in his mouth.

Lawrence’s daughter, who lives at Shepherds Grove in Deighton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public and assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty and was ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer.

The university student said that she’d had a few drinks and was disappointed in her behaviour.

Pearson admitted to charges of assaulting a police officer and obstructing a PC.

He was sentenced to 40 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £50 compensation.

Sentencing Lawrence senior to 60 hours of unpaid work, District Judge Fanning told him:”As an older individual you should know better and the words you used were particularly unwise in the current climate.”