Teenage girls had their skirts pulled down to their knees and their underwear exposed by teachers doing “army” style uniform checks at a Huddersfield school, it is claimed.

Strict new uniform rules have been brought in at Newsome High School by new headteacher Dean Watkin.

And parents have spoken of their anger after female pupils had their skirts tugged down to their knees if they were not long enough.

The Examiner has learned that all pupils were lined up outside in the rain on Monday to check their adherence to the rules – brought in with just a few days notice and three weeks before the end of the school year.

Pupils have told their parents that teachers were checking skirt lengths and while some were warned verbally, several had their skirts pulled down in front of the rest of their classmates.

In doing so their tights and knickers were exposed to all the other pupils lined up.

Other youngsters were allegedly “inappropriately touched” as they were patted down to check the fabrics of their trousers, their hemlines, pockets, waistbands and shirts.

Those who refused to be inspected were sent to isolation, it is claimed.

The school has “strongly” denied the claims by several different parents.

But angry parents have claimed the searches may have breached a number of child protection laws.

One said it was outrageous that youngsters had been humiliated and inappropriately touched.

“About four articles of the Human Rights Act have been breached,” one dad said.

One parent described the mass inspection as “brutal” while another said it was “totally out of order”.

A father of two girls at the school said: “My 13-year-old was patted down to check the fabric of her trousers and her pockets

“My 15-year-old was quite upset at what happened to some of the other girls, although thankfully she passed the inspection.

“There are strict rules and procedures to follow when searching children at school; you’re supposed to have privacy.

“They’ve just lined them all up outside and gone around deliberately exposing girls.

“It’s just brutal for the kids – these are young people who are protected by law who appear to have been treated in a very heavy handed way.

“Young girls whose skirts are too short should not have been publicly humiliated in front of people – it’s not the way forward.

“I don’t know how much of this is over-zealous teachers but it’s not on – about four articles of the Human Rights Act have been breached.”

Another parent told the Examiner there had been double standards.

She said her son was wearing black skinny jeans but had not not been questioned while her daughter had been told off for having a skirt that was too short.

“They were made to stand outside in the rain,” said the mum-of-two.

“To do that to children at school is odd, it’s more like an army camp.

“My daughter said lots of the girls had their skirts pulled down.

“Most were wearing tights but it’s out of order to do that.

“They were checking the fabric of the girls’ trousers but she said they weren’t checking the boys.

“My son has outgrown his school trousers and I’m not buying new ones a few weeks before the end of the school year, but they didn’t question his skinny jeans.”

Parents have said they’d had little warning of the new regime, which included rules to have two pens, a pencil and a ruler.

One said the letter from school dated June 16 had only arrived last Friday, giving just the weekend to get ready for the checks.

Another said she’d not received anything and would have broken the rules anyway as it was too late in the year to buy new gear.

“My eldest was told she had the wrong ruler,” said the dad.

“She was told off for not having any money to buy a new one when the school has promoted its cashless system.

“I was contacted and forced to buy her a new one using the Parentpay system.

“A ruler is a ruler, I don’t see the point of that.

“It appears the new head has done this with very little warning and no parental consultation.

“And why do it now, so close to the end of the year?”

The letter sent by the school to the parents, said: “It has become increasingly apparent that some of our students have not been appropriately dressed and equipped in order to best prepare them for the future.

“There are a significant number of students wearing extremely short and revealing skirts, heavy make-up and trainers.

“If we don’t educate students on what professionalism looks like this limits the skills and knowledge needed to prepare them for a successful future.”

A statement issued by Mr Watkin, through Kirklees Council’s communications team, said: “We strongly refute any suggestion of inappropriate physical contact between staff and students, safeguarding at Newsome High School is of paramount importance and all our staff are aware of, and adhere to, safeguarding policies.

“If a parent has concerns about their child’s safety at any time I would encourage them to contact the school immediately.

“We recently wrote to parents to advise that we would be reinforcing our school’s existing school uniform policy.

“This means that students are visually checked as they come into school on a morning and If they are found to be missing items or wearing incorrect clothing we offer them the opportunity to put this right.

“If a student has a valid reason for not having the correct uniform and equipment we have requested that their parent puts a written note in the planner, and short-term allowances will been granted.

“We understand that buying uniform/equipment can be a financial issue for some families which is why we are giving advance notice (nine weeks) so parents and carers can be ready for a positive start in September.

“No student has been forced to buy new equipment and clothing and we are actively supporting families by loaning where necessary.

“We have received positive feedback from parents who support us in driving up standards of professional dress in readiness for future success.”