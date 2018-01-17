NewsgalleryAlice Eastwood ShareByBen Abbiss20:26, 17 JAN 2018109-year-old Alice Eastwood, resident at Croftlands Care Home, Turnshaw Road, Kirkburton.1 of 13109-year-old Alice Eastwood, resident at Croftlands Care Home, Turnshaw Road, Kirkburton.2 of 13(L-R) Siblings Bet Brooks, George Booth, Alice Eastwood and Edith Garrison.3 of 13109-year-old Alice Eastwood, resident at Croftlands Care Home, Turnshaw Road, Kirkburton.4 of 13Alice having a laugh with her granddaughter Avril Gill, 57.5 of 13Alice having a laugh with her granddaughter Avril Gill, 57.6 of 13109-year-old Alice Eastwood, resident at Croftlands Care Home, Turnshaw Road, Kirkburton.7 of 13109-year-old Alice Eastwood, resident at Croftlands Care Home, Turnshaw Road, Kirkburton.8 of 13109-year-old Alice Eastwood, resident at Croftlands Care Home, Turnshaw Road, Kirkburton.9 of 13Alice and Joe Eastwood in 1981 on their golden wedding anniversary.10 of 13109-year-old Alice Eastwood, resident at Croftlands Care Home, Turnshaw Road, Kirkburton.11 of 13109-year-old Alice Eastwood, resident at Croftlands Care Home, Turnshaw Road, Kirkburton.12 of 13(L-R) Alice with her brother Ted Booth and her sisters Bet Brooks and Edith Garrison at a church in Almondbury.13 of 13