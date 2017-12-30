All Our Yesterdays

NewsgalleryAll Our Yesterdays ShareByBen Abbiss11:28, 30 DEC 2017Updated11:32, 30 DEC 2017University of Huddersfield Professor of Chemistry Michael Page is one of this yearÕs recipientÕs of the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry Awards, presented in London by the President and Nobel Laureate, Professor Sir Harry Kroto.1 of 17Sausage sandwiches for charity - Hinchliffe's Farm Shop, Netherton. Sausage Appreciation Society members Steven Eastwood (left) and Alistair Dyson Photo: Julian Hughes Order reference: 5187a/5/032 of 17Launch of new steam train at Greenhead Park. The Holset apprentices and project leader Steve Hirst pictured with their train 'Golden Jubilee'. Clockwise from front left, Christine Wood, Matthew Mills, Steve Hirst, Keith Sykes (of Huddersfield Society of Model Engineers), Alex Good, Daniel Webster and Tim Schofield. Photo: Paul Welch Order reference: 4697a/4/033 of 17Golcar woman Eileen Denton was contacted by television researchers from Granada through her links with the Carbon Monoxide and Gas Safety Society for help in a storyline for Coronation Street. Photo: Order reference: 346/34/964 of 17Jean Dutton (left) and Janet Dudley of the Alzheimers Society with glove puppet characters Grandpa George and Old Ted which are used in schools for awareness of the disease. Photo: Andy Catchpool Filename: ED290604-3113-01 Order reference: 3113-1-045 of 17Christmas Concert at the town hall Sellers Band and Hudds.Choral Society (left to right) Presenter/conductor Brian Kay Dr. Simon Lindley and Dr. Roy Newsome Photo: Malcolm Howarth Filename: ED091204-5998-01 Order reference: 5998-1-046 of 17Huddersfield Astronomical Society members Robert Williams (left) and Paul Harper with the huge 24x100 binoculars bought with a grant from Voluntry action Kirklees community Chest. Photo: Andy Catchpool Filename: ED020505-2000-01 Order reference: 2000-1-057 of 17Woodhouse Operatic Society production of "Guys and Dolls" LBT, Huddersfield. left to right back Colin Harris, David Sellens, front sat Nemone Wilman, Lynne Sellens. Photo: Simon Morley Filename: ED150304-1178-03 Order reference: 1178-3-048 of 17Pennine Animal Lovers' Society Spring fair at Wainwright Hall, Elland. (Left to right) Gemma Biglan and Emma Baxter at the soft toy stall. Photo: Paul Welch Filename: ED240404-1885-01 Order reference: 1885-1-049 of 17Skelmanthorpe Chrysanthimum Society Show Pilling lane Methodist Church: Nora Carr prepares her exhibits watched by secretary KeathClarkson (left) and Malc Emson. Photo: Andy Catchpool Filename: ED051105-5279-02 Order reference: 5279-2-0510 of 17DANCERS PORTRAIT BY HUDDERSFIELD ART SOCIETY, GREENHEAD MASONIC in March 200211 of 17Gymkhana, organised by Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Pat Mictchell getting on horse in September 1948.12 of 17Lindley Church Amateur Operatic Society production of 'Gigi', at the LBT. (Left to right) Joyce Edmondson (Mamita), Gareth Dickinson (Gaston) and Rachel Harrison (Gigi) in Feruary 200213 of 17National Waterways Festival. Pictured on board Huddersfield Canal Society's 'Marsden Shuttle' are (Left to right) Bethany Millar, 4, of Rastrick, and Georgina and Benjamin Hughes, aged 5 and 6, of Guildford in Surrey. Photo: Paul Welch Order reference: 4059a/14a/0214 of 17LAW SOCIETY DINNER. (Left to right) PRESIDENT JULIAN TAYLOR GREETS HIS GUESTS DEBORAH GREEN -REGIONAL MANAGER DR.PAUL -HD.OF LAW HUDDS.UNI. MEREDYDD HUGHES -DEP.CH.CONSTABLE SOUTH YORKS Photo: Malcolm Howarth Order reference: 970a/13/0315 of 17Disabled fishing competition at Magdale Dam, Honley. organisers, Roy Davies (centre) and Peter Budd (right) of the Holme Valley Piscatorial Society chat with one of the competitors Roy Osbourne. Photo: Andy Catchpool Order reference: 4393b/13/0316 of 17Huddersfield University Freshers' Fair at Huddersfield Sports Centre. (Left to right) Matt Wilkinson and Dan Rooke of the University LAN Games Society. Photo: Paul Welch Order reference: 4511b/10/0317 of 17