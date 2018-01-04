Load mobile navigation
  1. Pat Worthington, chairman of the Cemetary Road Allotments Association in Huddersfield at her plot, which is now threatened by plans to build a new school and sports pitch1 of 13
  2. Pumpkin growing on the Cemetery Road Allotments, Huddersfield2 of 13
  3. Jennifer Higginbotham from WomenCentre at the Cemetery Road Allotments3 of 13
  4. Debby Fulgoni and Isaac Romain , plot holders on the Cemetery Road Allotments, which are under threat from building proposals4 of 13
  5. Jennifer Higginbotham from WomenCentre on the Cemetery Road allotments threatened with closure by Kirklees Council5 of 13
  6. Steve Halliday and Craig Marriott at Cemetery Road Allotments, Birkby.6 of 13
  7. Cemetery Road Allotments, Birkby.7 of 13
  8. Steve Halliday and Craig Marriott at Cemetery Road Allotments, Birkby.8 of 13
  9. Cemetery Road Allotments, Birkby.9 of 13
  10. Cemetery Road Allotments, Birkby.10 of 13
  11. Cemetery Road Allotments, Birkby.11 of 13
  12. Steve Halliday at Cemetery Road Allotments, Birkby.12 of 13
  13. Steve Halliday and Craig Marriott at Cemetery Road Allotments, Birkby.13 of 13
Huddersfield town centreBar where Huddersfield Town players celebrated promotion put up for sale - here's the price
Town centre bar has been listed for sale by Daltons Business
HuddersfieldUnion fury after council boss calls bin workers 'w*****s' in meeting
Unacceptable language seen as 'symbolic of prevailing problems' at Huddersfield waste depot
West Yorkshire PoliceHuddersfield and Kirklees' most wanted: Can you identify these people caught on CCTV
West Yorkshire Police have again asked Examiner readers for their help
HuddersfieldWatch as banned driver crashes in 100mph M62 police pursuit
Pursuit lasted 30 minutes and ended in a crash in Huddersfield
NHSLocal doctor says hospital conditions are "as bad as I've ever known"
Calderdale and Huddersfield doctor speaks out as NHS crisis deepens
West Yorkshire PoliceHere's how much West Yorkshire Police will have to spend on interpreters
The different languages spoken in the county span the world
NHSHuddersfield is dangerously close to becoming an influenza hotspot as Aussie flu strain spreads
A digital map - which records all reported cases of flu - shows how many there are in every area of the UK 
NewsNew School building for Mount Pleasant Primary School, Lockwood
HuddersfieldBig-hearted Terriers support alternative Town team ... in Sierra Leone
They're appealing for donations of football boots, trainers and kit to change youngsters' lives for the better
HuddersfieldWhy council's threat to evict allotment holders could be illegal
Tenants dig in as campaign to save Birkby allotments takes a new twist
Kasey PalmerTransfer window options for Huddersfield Town as Kasey Palmer returns to Chelsea
No10 and wingman may now be top of list
Aaron MooyPlease don't moan fans if Huddersfield Town are knocked out of the FA Cup
SkyBet's Dale Tempest on the transfer window, FA Cup and VAR system
HuddersfieldAccident claims boss invented crash to find owner of private plate he wanted to buy
Man fined for data protection breach in tracking down Huddersfield driver with coveted plate
BrighouseFirst-time flyer touched Jet2 steward's groin at 30,000ft to calm his nerves, court hears
Joe Hirst, from Brighouse, was on his first flight to the Canary Islands when the alleged incident happened
DewsburyCar flipped onto its side in smash on busy main road in Dewsbury
Leeds Road partially blocked after car overturned
TwitterPolice warning over Twitter scam which conned Paddy McGuinness out of £600
Fraudster pretended to be actor Derek Griffiths in a bid to scam people
Kirklees CouncilHave your say as council cuts mean more Kirklees libraries could close
Kirklees Council to slash budget - and opens consultation on what happens next
Network RailThree days of strike action on the trains next week - this is how you can claim compensation
Northern Rail says around half of services will run despite industrial action on three days next week
Transfer NewsHuddersfield Town interested in Norwich City's Alex Pritchard - reports
It is claimed the Canaries' number 10 is on David Wagner's radar
