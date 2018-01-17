Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Jon Laurence of Jon Laurence International Hair Design

  • Share
  1. Jon Laurence (74) of Jon Laurence International Hair Design, Brooks Yard, Huddersfield. Jon with his iconic antique cash machine.1 of 9
  2. Jon Laurence (74) of Jon Laurence International Hair Design, Brooks Yard, Huddersfield. A couple of Jon's many national and international awards.2 of 9
  3. Jon Laurence (74) of Jon Laurence International Hair Design, Brooks Yard, Huddersfield. Jon with his daughter Alexa Marsden.3 of 9
  4. Jon Laurence (74) of Jon Laurence International Hair Design, Brooks Yard, Huddersfield. A close shave for Examiner reporter Robert Sutcliffe.4 of 9
  5. Jon Laurence (74) of Jon Laurence International Hair Design, Brooks Yard, Huddersfield.5 of 9
  6. Jon Laurence (74) of Jon Laurence International Hair Design, Brooks Yard, Huddersfield. Jon with his daughter Alexa Marsden.6 of 9
  7. Jon Laurence (74) of Jon Laurence International Hair Design, Brooks Yard, Huddersfield.7 of 9
  8. Jon Laurence (74) of Jon Laurence International Hair Design, Brooks Yard, Huddersfield.8 of 9
  9. Jon Laurence (74) of Jon Laurence International Hair Design, Brooks Yard, Huddersfield. Jon with his daughter Alexa Marsden.9 of 9
SnowM62 chaos and roads in Huddersfield blocked as snow and ice cause mayhem
Snow and ice caused two-hour tailbacks on M62 and major routes into and out of town
WeatherSnow has arrived and left motorists struggling ... but there is worse weather to come
Reports of crashes and road closures across Huddersfield as the cold snap really kicks in
Huddersfield town centreHuddersfield's first Japanese restaurant is opening - take a look around
It's mainly Thai ... but promises something else too and replaces Discovery Bay.
Locala Community PartnershipsAn NHS provider has made six-figure payouts to axed directors
MP demands more transparency over Locala's golden goodbyes
Calderdale CouncilHour by hour Huddersfield weather forecast as snow and rain predicted
Weather warnings were issued for Huddersfield yesterday
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryEmergency services called after man gets arm trapped in machinery at Birkby mill
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries
NewsJon Laurence of Jon Laurence International Hair Design
Yorkshire Ambulance ServiceYorkshire Ambulance Service recruiting community first responders
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service is recruiting
Scammonden WaterMan who fell from Scammonden Bridge named
He was aged 51 and came from Barkisland near Halifax
MoldgreenInquest opens into Katelyn Dawson's death
The 15 year old was killed after a BMW hit her and two other people at a bus stop in Wakefield Road, Moldgreen
SnowM62 chaos and roads in Huddersfield blocked as snow and ice cause mayhem
Snow and ice caused two-hour tailbacks on M62 and major routes into and out of town
WeatherSnow has arrived and left motorists struggling ... but there is worse weather to come
Reports of crashes and road closures across Huddersfield as the cold snap really kicks in
Huddersfield town centreHuddersfield's first Japanese restaurant is opening - take a look around
It's mainly Thai ... but promises something else too and replaces Discovery Bay.
Locala Community PartnershipsAn NHS provider has made six-figure payouts to axed directors
MP demands more transparency over Locala's golden goodbyes
Calderdale CouncilHour by hour Huddersfield weather forecast as snow and rain predicted
Weather warnings were issued for Huddersfield yesterday
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryEmergency services called after man gets arm trapped in machinery at Birkby mill
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries
NewsJon Laurence of Jon Laurence International Hair Design
Rick StoneTime for young Huddersfield Giants stars to make mark says Rick Stone
Ollie Roberts and Sam Wood leading way for prospects
Barclay's Premier LeagueHuddersfield Town vs Stoke City: Memorable meetings between the Premier League rivals
Tegan Parish looks back at five standout matches between the Terriers and the Potters ahead of this weekend's clash
Yorkshire Ambulance ServiceYorkshire Ambulance Service recruiting community first responders
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service is recruiting
Top Stories
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryEmergency services called after man gets arm trapped in machinery at Birkby mill
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries
MoldgreenInquest opens into Katelyn Dawson's death
The 15 year old was killed after a BMW hit her and two other people at a bus stop in Wakefield Road, Moldgreen
Yorkshire Ambulance ServiceYorkshire Ambulance Service recruiting community first responders
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service is recruiting.
Scammonden WaterMan who fell from Scammonden Bridge named
He was aged 51 and came from Barkisland near Halifax
MirfieldWarning after meat laced with NAILS is left out for dogs
Police called in as culprit branded 'sick' for cruel actions
AlmondburyIt was like something out of a movie - says man as snow causes six crashes in one Huddersfield street
Residents try to block the road to prevent more crashes
WeatherHourly Huddersfield weather forecast as warnings for WIND issued
The Met Office say strong gales could present "a danger to life" from flying debris
Kirklees CouncilKirklees responds after residents complain roads weren't gritted last night
Gritters were out from 5am today after yesterday's mix of snow, sleet and rain hampered efforts to keep the roads clear\n
WeatherHuddersfield facing more severe weather as town struggled to cope with snow and ice
The town centre ground to a halt from 5pm last night as motorists battled sleet, snow and icy conditions
Jo CoxMinister for loneliness appointed as part of Jo Cox legacy
Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox campaigned to put an end to loneliness
Locala Community PartnershipsAn NHS provider has made six-figure payouts to axed directors
MP demands more transparency over Locala's golden goodbyes
HuddersfieldHow Huddersfield's children's hospice wants to go around the world - and back
Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice is calling for kids to walk 50,000 miles.
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay