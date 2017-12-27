Load mobile navigation
Katie Lockwood from Dalton

  1. Katie Lockwood of Dalton, named college footballer of the year in America1 of 5
  2. Katie Lockwood from Dalton who was named the United Soccer Coaches Association Junior College National Player of the Year in the USA2 of 5
  3. Katie Lockwood from Dalton who was named the United Soccer Coaches Association Junior College National Player of the Year in the USA3 of 5
  4. Katie Lockwood from Dalton who was named the United Soccer Coaches Association Junior College National Player of the Year in the USA4 of 5
  5. Katie Lockwood from Dalton who was named the United Soccer Coaches Association Junior College National Player of the Year in the USA5 of 5
HuddersfieldThese young Muslim volunteers drove 100 elderly people to a lunch on Christmas Day
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association volunteers brought a specially adapted van to transport disabled passengers
ravensthorpeMan dies after suffering severe burns in tragic car fire
Police were called to Park Road in Ravensthorpe after a Toyota Yaris was set on fire
KirkheatonFather Christmas left this heartwarming letter for Leo Barrett after death of twin brother Zack
Zack lost his battle with a rare brain tumour earlier this year
HuddersfieldHere are the pubs we lost this year - but there's plenty to say 'cheers' about in Huddersfield
We have the Magic Rock Brewery, the King's Head and boast the oldest landlord in the UK!
NewsPolice officer and passenger killed in Christmas Day road accident
The 46-year-old male officer was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police say
West Yorkshire NewsPensioners are continuing to fall for this simple scam - here's how to avoid it
People over 65 are vulnerable to simple cold calling scam
West Yorkshire NewsLooks like too many motorway tailgaters are getting away with it
Same goes for middle lane hoggers
Colne ValleyHow a disabled woman won £5,000 compensation over a "false" report on her condition
Vanessa Haley took Atos to court following an assessment
WeatherRoads closed by snow - and there could be more on the way for New Year's Eve
Icy weather blast heading our way from Canada
Mathias ‘Zanka’ JorgensenMathias Zanka hopes Huddersfield Town fans enjoyed his little bit of Christmas cheer
The Danish defender offered to buy a drink for every away supporter who travelled down to Southampton last weekend
Huddersfield Town FCLOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City fan gallery?
Have a look to see if you were snapped during the Terriers' hard-fought 1-1 draw at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon
MarsdenPoignant reason why the church bell rang in Marsden on Boxing Day
Marks eaxactly 100 years since the death of a soldier in France
SnowRoads near Huddersfield closed due to snow
Holme Moss and New Hey Road in Saddleworth are closed due to snow
NewsYour rights on returning goods during Christmas shopping season
Research shows more than half of us over-estimate our returns rights for high street shopping
West Yorkshire PoliceMan, 20, dies after crash in early hours of this morning
West Yorkshire Police appeal for information after fatal crash
Kirklees CouncilKirklees Council say they will re-think the big rise in burial fees
A new report will recoup burial costs following outrage at plans for a massive price hike
FordAppeal for witnesses after crash tragedy near visitor spot
One man killed near to Nostell Priory
MelthamThere may be some hope that the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Meltham can be saved
Bosses say no final decision has yet been taken
