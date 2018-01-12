Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Meet Sessie and Fudge

  • Share
  1. Skunks kept as house pets in Golcar with owners Lizzie Jacobs-Gray and husband Eddi Jacobs.1 of 5
  2. Skunks kept as house pets in Golcar with owner Eddi Jacobs.2 of 5
  3. Skunks kept as house pets in Golcar with owners Lizzie Jacobs-Gray and husband Eddi Jacobs.3 of 5
  4. Skunks kept as house pets in Golcar with owners Lizzie Jacobs-Gray and husband Eddi Jacobs.4 of 5
  5. Skunks kept as house pets in Golcar with owners Lizzie Jacobs-Gray and husband Eddi Jacobs.5 of 5
West Yorkshire NewsUnited in grief: Hundreds pay poignant roadside tribute to tragic Katelyn Dawson
Friends, school pals, dancers and local residents in tears as crowds gathered at the spot in Moldgreen where the teenager was fatally injured
MoldgreenHusband of woman seriously hurt in Moldgreen crash lays flowers for Katelyn Dawson
The accident in Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, left Christine Crawshaw with serious injuries
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryDriver of BMW involved in horror bus stop crash in Moldgreen is discharged from hospital
Two other females hurt in the crash in Wakefield Road, which killed 15-year-old Katelyn Dawson, are still being treated
Calderdale CouncilHotel, bar and restaurant hit with £24,000 fine for illegal Sky Sports screenings
Prosecution brought by anti-piracy monitor FACT
MoldgreenI did what anyone would have done, says passerby who gave first aid to Moldgreen crash victims
Ian Swallow, was one of a number of people who helped the victims of the Wakefield Road crash
MarshTough bout for Huddersfield woman who ended up fighting in Thailand
Rebecca Kane went on a training trip and ended up in the boxing ring
NewsMeet Sessie and Fudge
MoldgreenHuddersfield Town fans will stop for a round of applause for Katelyn Dawson at tomorrow's match
Applause planned for 15-minute mark of Saturday's West Ham match as a gesture to crash victim's young age
HuddersfieldFour sports heroes to star at Huddersfield fundraiser
Big names from world of cricket, boxing, athletics and swimming
DewsburyMan accused of sexually abusing boys appears in crown court
Shaun Parkin, 51, admitted some of the charges and denied the rest.
West Yorkshire NewsUnited in grief: Hundreds pay poignant roadside tribute to tragic Katelyn Dawson
Friends, school pals, dancers and local residents in tears as crowds gathered at the spot in Moldgreen where the teenager was fatally injured
MoldgreenHusband of woman seriously hurt in Moldgreen crash lays flowers for Katelyn Dawson
The accident in Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, left Christine Crawshaw with serious injuries
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryDriver of BMW involved in horror bus stop crash in Moldgreen is discharged from hospital
Two other females hurt in the crash in Wakefield Road, which killed 15-year-old Katelyn Dawson, are still being treated
Calderdale CouncilHotel, bar and restaurant hit with £24,000 fine for illegal Sky Sports screenings
Prosecution brought by anti-piracy monitor FACT
MoldgreenI did what anyone would have done, says passerby who gave first aid to Moldgreen crash victims
Ian Swallow, was one of a number of people who helped the victims of the Wakefield Road crash
MarshTough bout for Huddersfield woman who ended up fighting in Thailand
Rebecca Kane went on a training trip and ended up in the boxing ring
NewsMeet Sessie and Fudge
MoldgreenHuddersfield Town fans will stop for a round of applause for Katelyn Dawson at tomorrow's match
Applause planned for 15-minute mark of Saturday's West Ham match as a gesture to crash victim's young age
HuddersfieldFour sports heroes to star at Huddersfield fundraiser
Big names from world of cricket, boxing, athletics and swimming
DewsburyMan accused of sexually abusing boys appears in crown court
Shaun Parkin, 51, admitted some of the charges and denied the rest.
Top Stories
West Yorkshire PoliceTeenage boy injured after being hit by car in Moldgreen
The accident was just yards from the scene of Wednesday's crash on Wakefield Road
ShelleyPensioner injured in train accident praises Virgin staff for helping her
Audrey Heppleston says the incident proves the importance of train staff such as guards
MoldgreenHuddersfield Town fans will stop for a round of applause for Katelyn Dawson at tomorrow's match
Applause planned for 15-minute mark of Saturday's West Ham match as a gesture to crash victim's young age
KirkleesNew images of HD One ski-slope scheme are revealed for the first time
Kirklees councillors are unhappy with plans to move the hotel
Paul MersonSky Sports' Paul Merson on Huddersfield Town's 'six-pointer' against West Ham United
Former Arsenal FC player-turned-pundit has his say on David Wagner's men ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash
HuddersfieldFour sports heroes to star at Huddersfield fundraiser
Big names from world of cricket, boxing, athletics and swimming
DewsburyMan accused of sexually abusing boys appears in crown court
Shaun Parkin, 51, admitted some of the charges and denied the rest.
Huddersfield Literature FestivalSir Patrick Stewart to headline Huddersfield Literature Festival
Tickets go on sale for an evening with the Huddersfield-born actor famed for his Star Trek and X-Men roles.
MelthamYorkshire Building Society makes final decision on future of Meltham branch
Will village really lose it's last bank?
Calderdale CouncilHotel, bar and restaurant hit with £24,000 fine for illegal Sky Sports screenings
Prosecution brought by anti-piracy monitor FACT
HuddersfieldRECAP: M62 westbound crash at J26-J27 leaves one lane closed
Drivers going towards Hull from Ripponden on the M62 are affected
HuddersfieldRECAP: Road closed in Almondbury after car ends up on pavement, M62 and travel
What's happening in and around Huddersfield today? Follow our live updates
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay