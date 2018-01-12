Meet Sessie and Fudge

NewsgalleryMeet Sessie and Fudge ShareByGavin Castle09:37, 12 JAN 2018Skunks kept as house pets in Golcar with owners Lizzie Jacobs-Gray and husband Eddi Jacobs.1 of 5Skunks kept as house pets in Golcar with owner Eddi Jacobs.2 of 5Skunks kept as house pets in Golcar with owners Lizzie Jacobs-Gray and husband Eddi Jacobs.3 of 5Skunks kept as house pets in Golcar with owners Lizzie Jacobs-Gray and husband Eddi Jacobs.4 of 5Skunks kept as house pets in Golcar with owners Lizzie Jacobs-Gray and husband Eddi Jacobs.5 of 5