RTC on Bradford Road

NewsgalleryRTC on Bradford Road ShareByGavin Castle10:12, 16 JAN 2018RTC Bradford Road, Fartown. Police cleaning up the scene to re-open the road.1 of 10Police close Bradford Road after RTC2 of 10Police close Bradford Road after RTC3 of 10Police close Bradford Road after RTC4 of 10Police close Bradford Road after RTC5 of 10RTC Bradford Road, Fartown. Police cleaning up the scene to re-open the road.6 of 10Police presence on Bradford Road as the 5 vehicles involve in the RTC are recovered onto trucks7 of 10RTC Bradford Road, Fartown. Police cleaning up the scene to re-open the road.8 of 10RTC Bradford Road, Fartown. Police cleaning up the scene to re-open the road.9 of 10RTC Bradford Road, Fartown. Police cleaning up the scene to re-open the road.10 of 10