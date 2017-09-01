Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gambler lost his temper when a Dewsbury bookies failed to pay out on his £395 win.

Staff at Betfred in Westgate told Geoffrey Collier that they would not hand over the cash because he was late putting the bet on.

The 62-year-old responded by making threats and calling one female cashier an “incompetent b***h.”

Collier pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The incident on July 29 happened when Collier became embroiled in a dispute with staff over his bet.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon explained that upon hearing that his bet on a horse race was not valid, Collier became aggressive and told two members of staff that he would “do them both in.”

Police were called and Collier, a long term and regular customer at the bookies, was arrested.

Mrs Seddon said: “He said in interview that he probably did use those words and told police: ‘I was p*****d off - wouldn’t you be?’

“The cashier said that she didn’t get paid enough to stand for this abuse.”

Collier’s behaviour was described as very threatening and forced staff to press the panic alarm as they waited for security and police to arrive.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, explained: “He placed a bet on the horses and wasn’t told that this was out of time.

“The horse won and he would have gained £395 but when he went to collect it he was told that it was out of time.

“He was upset and said he called the cashier an incompetent b***h.”

The Huddersfield court was told that there was no suggestion that Collier was going to be barred from the premise due to his behaviour.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “You are too old to be getting into this sort of trouble and I can only assume that it was out of character and a result of your frustration.

“But people doing that sort of work can do without that kind of abuse.”

Judge Fanning fined Collier, of Bronte Road in Batley, £85 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.

He told him: “On top of your loss of more than £300 it wasn’t a very good day.”