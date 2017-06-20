Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman with a gambling addiction who stole £240,000 from her boss has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Nikki Conway, 37, admitted taking the money from her boss, William Dickin, 74, between May 2016 and October 2016.

The theft first came to light in November last year when the victim was contacted by his bank to report irregular transactions. He checked and found they had been transferred out of his account without his knowledge or permission.

The victim then reported the theft of £12,485.64 to West Yorkshire Police.

Work by detectives showed that between 26 June and 10 October 2016, £14,348.38 had been transferred from the victim’s account without his knowledge or permission into Conway’s account.

Additional analysis revealed Conway, of Willowfield Crescent, Halifax, had made numerous fraudulent financial transfers from the victim’s account into her own.

Mr Dickin said: “I was in denial because although I knew it was her I didn’t want to believe it. She was like family to me and I trusted her completely with my finances.”

DC Ash Nuttall of Calderdale Police said: “Conway was calculating, playing on and abusing the trust Mr Dickin placed in her. Her actions have had lasting impact on him and his family and I hope today’s sentence sends out a clear message that this type of offending will not be tolerated.”