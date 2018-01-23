Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield company director has urged owners of sporty and upmarket cars to be vigilant after thieves broke into his home as he and his family slept.

Thieves broke into his house on Long Fallas Crescent in the Woodhouse area of Brighouse at around 2.30am last Thursday.

None of the family woke but his 12-year-old daughter has been left very upset knowing that intruders were inside her home.

The man, who does not wish to be named, said the thieves had broken through door locks to steal keys to three vehicles which they then drove away.

“They went through the ground floor of the house, through bags, cupboards and drawers in the kitchen, dining room and hall looking for the car keys.

“They ignored various valuable items so were clearly just focused on getting the vehicle keys.

“We had left the keys downstairs which removed the need for them to come upstairs whilst we slept.

“They took the keys to my BMW 3 series touring, a high powered 335D Touring model, and two new Mercedes Vito vans. They took the three vehicles at once so there must have been at least four of them in the gang.

“They left our house at 2.58am as we recovered some dash-cam footage from the van which showed the time.”

CCTV showed the vehicles driving up Clifton Common Road around 3am.

One of the vans was abandoned on the hard shoulder of the M606.

“It was left without the hand brake on and found by Highways patrol. When we collected the van it had the engine management light on. When checked by a garage the fault code was ‘engine overspeed condition’ so it’s likely they were driving the vehicle so hard/fast it’s gone into limp mode or cut out and they have had to abandon it.”

The other van was found on parked up on the Euroways Trading Estate just off the M606. There was no sign of it being damaged.

Sadly, the BMW has not been recovered. The owner believes it has since been linked to other attempted break-ins and is currently on false plates.

The burglary has left family members feeling very angry.

“Myself and my wife are very angry at the situation,” he said.

“Especially knowing that people are out in a car we’ve worked hard to buy.”

He added: “This is a huge problem at the moment with owners of sporty Volkswagens, Audis, BMW and Mercedes seemingly the biggest targets.

“My 12-year-old has been very upset with it knowing we’ve had intruders in the house.

“I think the community is hugely concerned with the number of break ins and attempted break ins for cars.”

The Brighouse burglary happened just days before a gang forced their way into a house in Lindley, waking two 15-year-old girls when they entered their bedroom looking for keys to a Golf R.

The gang stole a Mercedes A-class AMG worth £30,000 after ransacking the property in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are investigating.