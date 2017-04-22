Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars used a blowtorch in an attempt to steal a high performance car from a Cleckheaton home.

The burglary occurred at an address in Whitcliffe Road at 3.15am this morning (April 22).

Det Insp Seth Robinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “The occupants were in the property at the time and were awoken by their house alarm.

“To gain entrance the burglars had burnt through the lock on the door using a blowtorch-type device.

“The burglars made off after hearing the alarm."

He added: “Fortunately it has not caused any additional damage.

“I would appeal for anyone who has seen anything suspicious to get in touch.”

Witnesses are asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 stating crime reference number 1317018 0275101.