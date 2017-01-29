Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A town centre was turned into a battleground when fighting broke out between two groups of men armed with weapons.

Police were called to Northgate, Cleckheaton, at 1.40am on Sunday after the disturbance was captured on CCTV.

Shocked bystanders reported seeing men wielding knives and bats.

Detectives said one man has been arrested and two others are being sought following the violence. Two men sustained minor cuts and bruises.

Police recovered a metal bar at the scene.

Det Insp John Charlton, of Kirklees CID, said: “Groups of males were seen on CCTV fighting with weapons. When the police attended, the groups made off.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 90 of January 29 or ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.