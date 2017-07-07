Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police found a stolen car at a garage in Mirfield which had been driven there shortly after it had been taken in a burglary on the other side of the Pennines.

Leeds Crown Court heard the Mercedes valued at between £30,000 to £40,000 had a tracker device fitted.

It was taken before 11pm on October 13, 2013 outside an address in Bolton and by the early hours of October 14 was approaching Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, the premises of Premier Autoz.

Felicity Hemlin, prosecuting, said police were let into the compound by Lucian Octavious Buta who was effectively acting as night watchman for the owner Azhi Shekho.

He said he had been contacted by Shekho earlier and told to open the gate to allow a car in.

She said it was the Crown’s case Shekho had been in contact with the burglar or someone associated with that person and that the car was then taken to the garage premises “we say to be broken up and sold as parts.”

Shufqat Khan for Buta said his role was extremely limited. He had found himself homeless at that time and Khan had allowed him to stay on the premises overnight being paid £5 to £10 to keep an eye on the place at the same time. He was in no position to refuse when he got the call.

Aisha Khan for Shekho said the offence only involved one car and he had expressed his shame and remorse for getting involved with it.

He was considered an outstanding member of his local community because of his voluntary work and was a good father to his family.

Shekho, 39 of Fairway Road, Batley was jailed for 18 months after he admitted conspiring to handle stolen property.

Buta, 30 of Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury was given a 12 month community order with 120 hours unpaid work for the same offence.

Recorder Joanne Kidd said the Bolton property had clearly been targeted because of the value of the car.

She added: “This was a professional undertaking by the burglar.”

She said it then needed to be taken to a safe place “where it could be either stripped down for parts or sold on” and within a short period ended up at Shekho’s garage.

She accepted Buta was acting under instructions but said Shekho was fundamental to the scheme assisting the burglar “and the message has to go out in circumstances such as yours an immediate custodial sentence is appropriate.”