Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug addict has been ordered to get help for his £20 a day crack cocaine habit.

Gary Prince was caught stealing £122 worth of air fresheners from Home Bargains based at the Gallagher Retail Park, Wakefield Road, on May 9.

He put these into a basket, left the store and the theft was not detected at the time.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the 29-year-old tested positive for the misuse of opiates and cocaine following his eventual arrest.

They were told that at one point he was taking £20 worth of crack cocaine a day and stole from shops to fund this habit.

They heard that his addiction started when he was introduced to the drug by a girlfriend.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said: “It’s clear that he’s struggling with the misuse of class A substances and wants help.

“He also has mental health difficulties and would benefit significantly from some structure in his life.”

Magistrates sentenced Prince, of Lowerhouses Lane in Lowerhouses, to a community order including nine months of non-residential drug rehabilitation.

He must also pay £122 compensation to the store he targeted.