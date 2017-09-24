Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Householders in Mirfield are being warned their gas could be turned off during mains replacement works due to last eight weeks.

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out what it describes as “essential” works in Westfields Avenue from Monday, October 16.

Customers are told they could find their gas supply interupted “once or twice.” If the gas is isolated to any home it will go off in the morning and be re-connected around tea-time, says the company.

A heater and hotplate will be provided on request for anyone affected, particularly vulnerable people.

Three-way temporary traffic signals will be in operation at the junction of Westfields Road and Crowlees Road for approximately a week from Monday, October 23, which is half-term.

A company spokesman said: “This project, which will begin on Monday, October 16 and is expected to last around eight weeks, with an estimated completion date of December 8, has been carefully planned in conjunction with Kirklees Council, to ensure that all works are completed with as little disruption as possible.”

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the works.

The company will have a customer care officer, Amy Hurd, on site regularly and she will visit homes to explain what is going to happen.

The spokesman added: “During the works customers may be affected by a gas interruption, once or twice depending on if the service pipe to their home is already plastic.

“During any interruption, the customer’s gas will be isolated in the morning and connected around tea time. We will never leave any customer off gas overnight where we can help it.

“During the gas interruption we can offer a heater and hotplate for any customer that requests one and we also identify any vulnerable customer ahead of the project and make sure we work extremely closely with them during the works.

“All customers will be given 48 hours’ notice of their supply being isolated, and we will make sure that we can maintain access to properties as much as we possibly can.”

Advance warning signs will be put up in the road two weeks before work begins.