Motorists face months of disruption as work continues to replace old gas pipes on several busy routes in Huddersfield.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) has embarked on a £357,000 scheme to upgrade gas pipes in and around Bradley Mills Road as part of a £2.5m programme to replace old gas pipes in and around Leeds Road and St Andrew’s Road.

The work around Bradley Mills Road – which began earlier this month and is expected to last for 23 weeks – will see about 4km of existing metal gas mains replaced with more durable plastic pipes.

The work will affect a number of streets – Bradley Mills Road, Brownroyd Avenue, Foxlow Avenue, Kilner Bank, Longfield Avenue, Nether Close, Nether Crescent, Netherhall Avenue, North Carr, Rawthorpe Crescent, Rawthorpe Lane, Ridgeway Close and Ridgeway.

It will also involve closing Bradley Mills Road at the junction of Stadium Way and Brownroyd Avenue for about four weeks from Monday, July 11. A diversion route will operate and will include Rawthorpe Lane, Carr Green Lane, Broad Lane, Southgate and Bradley Mills Road in the temporary route.

Engineers will be working from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 4.30pm. NGN will provide updates as the project progresses.

Contact 0800 0407766 or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk