Arsonists caused a gas pipe to rupture after starting a fire at a house in Bradley.

The fire was started on Elder Road on Saturday night when a mattress leaning against the semi-detached property was set ablaze leading to the pipe bursting.

Fire crews from Rastrick and Huddersfield fire stations were at the house for four hours after they were called at 10pm.

Luckily, nobody was in the house at the time and nobody was hurt.

A crew member said: “A mattress placed against the house was set alight and that caused a rupture to a gas pipe. Luckily nobody was home at the time and the fire was only very small.

“It’s a very good job as it could have been a lot more serious.”

West Yorkshire Police also attended the scene and are investigating.