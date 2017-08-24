Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almondbury Community School

K Amahwe 0 (8), T Birkhead 1 (8), K Blythe 2 (8), C Boothroyd 3 (6), R Boyes 8 (8), S Brennan 8 (8), L Bruce 1 (8), S Bundoiu 1 (5), J Cartledge 0 (8), S Ceesay 1 (8), I Crowther 6 (8), N Cunliffe 0 (8), J Doody 0 (8), R Dowie 1 (8), L Easterbrook 2 (8), C Grant 1 (8), H Grant 8 (8), C Haigh 1 (8), M Hamza 4 (8), J Harris 6 (8), I Haywood 0 (8), O Henningham 1 (8), L Hines 4 (8), O Lees 0 (8), S Lynch 0 (8), L Macleod 0 (8), S Malik 1 (8), J Mellor 0 (8), A Moore 3 (8), R Mordecai 6 (8), L Oko-Baro 2 (8), S Panday 8 (8), L Pejica 1 (7), A Salihovic 8 (8), J Samoron-Stott 1 (8), K Scott 8 (8), J Sewell 4 (8), T Smith 0 (8), A Stocks 0 (8), J Stow 8 (8), N Takawira 2 (8), M Wadsworth 1 (8), C Whincup 6 (8), J Willcock 1 (8), K Wilson 6 (8), H Woodhams 2 (8), S Zvinoira 0 (8).

Today we are proud to be carrying the results for the GCSE students in the Huddersfield Examiner area.We use the student’s name, the number of A - C grades and the number of subjects taken to examination. Under the new system the passes are for grade 4 or above.It then appears: A Brown 8 (10) which means eight passes at A - C level and 10 exams taken.