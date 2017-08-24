Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

N Allan 10 (11), L Asquith-Watson 12 (12), D Bamford 10 (10), J Baxter 6 (10), U Bostan 11 (11), L Brook 10 (10), F Brooke 10 (10), V Brown 12 (12), D Bunford 6 (9), S Burbank 6 (9), C Burton 12 (12), R Carter 8 (10), J Cassidy 6 (10), L Cassidy 7 (10), R Clark 11 (11), E Cockrell 11 (11), M Costin 10 (10), T Cousen 5 (10), E Crabtree 4 (10), A Daniels 2 (10), D Dopson 12 (12), C Downs 5 (10), R Edwards 10 (10), J Egan 11 (11), B Enstock 10 (10), J Farrell 1 (9), W Ferdinand 10 (10), H Firth 10 (11), M Firth 11 (11), J Forsythe 9 (10), E Frost 11 (11), J Garnett 6 (10), A Glennie 10 (10), J Goode 11 (11), A Grace 8 (10), R Grainger-Mead 3 (10), T Green 8 (10), A Griffiths 10 (10), A Hall 10 (10), N Harwood 10 (10), H Haughin 7 (10), L Haywood 10 (11), A Hickling 11 (11), J Holden 11 (12), E Howard 11 (11), E Hustler 4 (10), A Ibnouzaki 10 (11), C Jackson 9 (10), T Kalyan 11 (11), H Kelly 10 (10), M Lala 11 (11), J Lawson 10 (10), J Leonard 8 (10), A Lomas 3 (9), M Maguire 11 (11), A McGowan 9 (10), C Meller 11 (11), L Miller 11 (11), H Milner 6 (9), L Moore 9 (10), M Nash 9 (10), A Newby 7 (10), K Norris 6 (9), L Ormondroyd 12 (12), W Parkinson 7 (9), A Pichowicz 10 (10), M Raine 9 (10), B Robertson 5 (10), Lily Robson 3 (9), B Ryan 6 (9), L Sheard 3 (9), L Sheard 9 (10), I Singh 11 (11), H Smith 12 (12), J Smith 11 (12), A Smith-Prosser 11 (11), E Sroda 11 (11), L Stewart 9 (11), D Tattersfield 9 (10) D Thompson 7 (11), L Thompson 2 (9), M Thompson 11 (11), C Todd 10 (11), L Trueman 2 (10), C Turner 11 (11), C Vickers 5 (9), J Wadsworth 11 (11), J Walker 1 (10), D Walsh 10 (10), C Webb 9 (10), J White 1 (7), J Whiteley 1 (9), J Wilford 8 (10), J Wilson 4 (8), A Woods 9 (10), C Wright 4 (9), C Wright 11 (11).

Today we are proud to be carrying the results for the GCSE students in the Huddersfield Examiner area. We use the student’s name, the number of A - C grades and the number of subjects taken to examination. Under the new system the passes are for grade 4 or above. It then appears: A Brown 8 (10) which means eight passes at A - C level and 10 exams taken.