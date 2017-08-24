Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Akbar A 9 (9); Amjid Z 1 (8); Asquith D 10 (10); Bottomley G 10 (10); Coe H 4 (9); Coe L 10 (10); Cooper B 10 (10); Croad M 2 (7); Doherty H 10 (10); Ellis T 7 (9); Fisher O 10 (10);Haigh-Jacobs E 10 (10); Ishaq A 10 (10); Layden-Fritz H 10 (10); Mavi J 10 (10); Skirrow L 10 (10); Taylor L 5 (8);Walker A 4 (8); Ward B 10 (10); Woodcock Z 10 (10).

Today we are proud to be carrying the results for the GCSE students in the Huddersfield Examiner area. We use the student’s name, the number of A - C grades and the number of subjects taken to examination. Under the new system the passes are for grade 4 or above. It then appears: A Brown 8 (10) which means eight passes at A - C level and 10 exams taken.