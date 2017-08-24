Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wakefield Girls High School

T Abegas 1 (8), K Adamska 8 (10), J Agbisit 9 (10), S Akber Hanif 10 (10), A Akram (7), J Allick-Pusey 9 (9), R Altham 10 (10), I Ameyar 10 (10), A Awad 9 (10), J Bond (8), L Boyle 10 (10), C Brissett (7), O Buclaw 10 (10), L Burley 4 (9), Haben Campbell 6 (8), L Casson 9 (9), O Cattermole 9 (9), K Chan 8 (9), T Chitauro 6 (10), S Connolly (9), L Cornelly 1 (8), F Dahwich 11 (11), L Dawes 3 (8), P Dawkins 3 (9), J Delaney 5 (9), J Donoghue 9 (10), A Douglas 3 (10), T Dube 2 (9), E Dukinfield (8), T Eastwood 9 (10), A Eksterowicz 12 (12), G Folan 9 (10), O Folan 8 (9), F Fredrick 11 (11), A Gabbitass 4 (9), A George 9 (9), J Gibson 4 (9), E Greaves 3 (9), A Grela 9 (10), E Hawrot 10 (10), K Helm 7 (10), L Henighan 8 (8), T Henry 7 (9), L Heywood 10 (10), K Hutchinson 10 (10), N Issac (6), E Izobodo-John 8 (9), L Jackson 8 (9), K Jedrzejczak 10 (10), L Jefford 9 (9), K Johnson 2 (10), K Jones (8), M Jones 9 (11), K Kahsay 2 (8), R Kaleem 10 (10), M Kaszynski 12 (12), K Kennedy 10 (10), T Ketteringham 11 (11), A Khan 6 (8), T Khumalo 7 (9), J Kobus (8), R Landu 11 (11), T Lashington (7), R Lawrence 5 (9), A Lowton 10 (10), N Lowton 9 (9), M Mahil 10 (10), O Maksymowicz 6 (10), H Malcolm-Warner 9 (10), K Marcianiak (7), K Markovic 1 (9), S Marsh 10 (10), F Martin 11 (11), A Masih (7), T McInnis 2 (8),

J Milner Hargreaves (7), M Mpofu 5 (8), L Murphy 8 (10), A Newcombe 11 (11), S Ngwala 4 (8), D Niznikowska 7 (9), C O’Connell 11 (11), J Oldroyd 6 (9), A O’Rourke 10 (11), J Osborne 1 (9), L Parker 8 (9), D Parrington (7), S Phiri (9), J Pickstone 8 (9), N Placido 10 (10), K Pliszek 4 (10), C Ramsden (8), K Ratcliffe 10 (10), C Rielly 1 (8), D Roderick (7), A Rogers (8), L Rowe 11 (11), M Rowe 9 (9), N Rowe (9), F Safdar 10 (10), J Sahota 1 (10), O Scanlon 10(10), J Shafiq 11 (11), J Shaw 6 (10), K Singh 3 (9), C Slack 10 (10), A Smith 7 (9), S Sohal 6 (9), D Stankiewicz 10 (10), A Sullivan 10 (10), A Taylor-Astin 5 (8), F Toheed 7 (9), L Toner 2 (9), J Varley 8 (9), A Villers-Murdock 8 (10), X Wang 11 (12), A Watson 11 (11), T Weston 4 (10), S Wilson (9), B Wiulstrop 10 (10), F Yeung 10 (10).

Today we are proud to be carrying the results for the GCSE students in the Huddersfield Examiner area.We use the student’s name, the number of A - C grades and the number of subjects taken to examination. Under the new system the passes are for grade 4 or above.It then appears: A Brown 8 (10) which means eight passes at A - C level and 10 exams taken.