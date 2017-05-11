Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than half of all MPs benefit from a “safe seat”, research has found.

One of those so called safe seats – constituencies where there is little chance of change – has historically been Huddersfield.

Labour’s candidate Barry Sheerman has been the MP since 1979 – easily winning nine elections in a row.

Prior to Mr Sheerman, Labour’s Joseph Mallalieu, held the seat, then known as Huddersfield East seat, for 44 years from his first election in 1945.

In summary, Labour has been in charge here for some 72 years.

At the last election, Mr Sheerman beat Tory candidate Itrat Ali by 7,345 votes, giving him a comfortable win with 45% of the vote share.

In 2010 his margin was slimmer, scoring a 4,472 margin over Conservative Karen Tweed.

Both of those pale in comparison to the Labour landslide of 1997 when Mr Sheerman swept away the competition with a 15,848 majority over the Conservative’s candidate, Bill Forrow.

So with the veteran MP increasing his margin in 2015 it would seem on paper that he is one of the safe ones.

But will it be so easy this time?

With Labour support collapsing across the country, MPs who have typically felt secure with 10,000 majorities are reportedly quite nervous about June 8.

The Conservative party is targetting a number of Yorkshire seats, and while it is more confident of gaining Dewsbury, Halifax and even Batley and Spen; Huddersfield has been named as one where they may have a sniff of victory, albeit a small one.

The Tories have Mr Sheerman on their radar in the hope that most of the 6,000 votes won by UKIP in 2015 will come their way.

Huddersfield is estimated to have gone 52% Leave at the EU referendum and Mr Sheerman is a staunch Remainer and an outspoken critic of Theresa May’s Brexit plans.

The threat of Labour voters returning to the Liberal Democrats must also be considered.

The Lib Dems were crushed last time out but in 2010 they enjoyed a healthy 24.7% share of the vote.

Will ‘Remainers’ vote for their candidate Zulfiqar Ali – who trailed in in fifth place last time, behind UKIP’s Rob Butler and Green Pary candidate, Andrew Cooper?

Statisticians at the website Electoral Calculus tip a Labour hold but with a vastly reduced majority of just 1.7% from over 18% two years ago.

So this is one of those seats which probably won’t fall but just might.