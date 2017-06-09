The video will start in 8 Cancel

Barry Sheerman has held the Huddersfield seat for the Labour Party.

The results are: Barry Sheerman - 26,470; Scott Benton - 14,465; Andrew Cooper - 1,395; Zulfiqar Ali - 1,155; Bikatshi Katenga - 274.

A triumphant Barry said: "It's the tenth time I've done this and I've enjoyed every one.

"I've represented this town for a very long time and I'm so proud to represent one that's Premier League with a premier university and hopefully soon a premier hospital.

"When the Conservatives had a 20 point lead I thought we had a real struggle on our hands, and we did.

"But we stepped up to the plate."

The turnout for the Huddersfield constituency was 65.5% - with 43,912 votes cast out of 67,033 eligible.

He entered the 2017 election with an increased share of the votes, up 6.1% - a 7,345 majority on his Conservative rival.

Barry was first elected as Labour & Co-operative MP for Huddersfield East in 1979.

It was renamed Huddersfield in 1983 and he has been the town’s MP since, winning the 1983, 1987; 1992; 1997; 2001; 2005; 2010 and 2015 elections.

His highest polling election was in 1997 when he was returned as MP with 56.7% of the vote. His nearest rival was 15,848 votes behind him.

Second place in the Huddersfield constituency during Barry’s reign has always been the Conservatives, except in 2005 when the Liberal Democrats came second.

During a Labour government Barry was the Chair of the House of Commons Select Committee on Education and Skills from 2001 – 2007, and Chair of the Children, Schools and Families Committee from 2007-2010.Barry is one of the most vocal MPs in Parliament - between 2010 and 2015 he was the third most active in the Commons Chamber.

Barry has a flat in Almondbury. He is married to Pamela and they have four children.