The UK is going to the polls and as well as people debating who to vote for, many will also be debating why they have to cast that vote in pencil.

With the EU referendum concerns were raised on social media that votes could be rubbed out and pens should be used to make sure it was not rigged.

But it was confirmed at the time that although pencils are provided, people can take in their own pens to mark their X in the box.

So why do we use pencils?

The main reason is they are more practical.

Jordan Lawrence, representing the Electoral Commission, said: "The use of a pen or pencil when completing the ballot paper is not specified in legislation.

"In the UK, pencils are traditionally used for the purposes of marking ballot papers and are made available inside

polling stations for voters to use.

"Pencils have been used partly for historic and partly for practical reasons."

But there is nothing stopping anyone using pen.

Mr Lawrence added: "Having said this, there is nothing to stop a voter from using a pen to mark their vote – there is no legal requirement for ballot papers to be marked with a pencil.

"The use of pencils does not in itself increase the likelihood of electoral fraud: while pencil marks can be rubbed out, similarly, pen marks can be crossed out.

"What is key is that the integrity of the process from the point that a voter marks their ballot paper to the declaration of the result is maintained.

"To this end, the legislation has built specific safeguards into the process, such as the requirement for seals to be attached to ballot boxes at the close of poll.

"By law, candidates and agents are also entitled to be present at that stage and to attach their own seals if they wish.

"At the start of the count, they can then observe those same seals being broken.

"In our guidance we advise Returning Officers to be alert at the count to any ballot papers with anything unusual about them and package these separately to help with any future investigation."