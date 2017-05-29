Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former accountant is contesting the Colne Valley parliamentary seat.

Patricia Sadio will stand as an independent on June 8.

A psychotherapist, she is putting social care at the heart of her campaign, saying: “We occupy a beautiful part of the world and the Colne Valley can lead the way in social care. I aim to be a thorn in the side of all those politicians professing to care about social care.”

A cancer survivor, she is full of praise for Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Kirkwood Hospice describing them as “the best”, but she feels the focus on social care is overlooked.

She added: “I see politicians talking about social care but it rarely details the horrors people experience and it doesn’t stay at the forefront of public thinking. I feel being Independent is the way to go, I want it to be my focus instead of getting swept up in other matters by joining a political party.”

A recent comment posted by Ms Sadio on Facebook made her question how people saw candidates: “I said I was standing and there were comments that had nothing to do with the Colne Valley. I felt people were questioning my right to stand and saying I shouldn’t stand for tactical reasons. It made my think what’s an MP for and what’s local democracy about if we’re not supposed to stand because other people think we shouldn’t.

“I’m not deluded, I know there is a lot of tactical stuff going on. I’ve not done anything like this before, but that doesn’t mean I shouldn’t. I’m a do-er not a chatter.”