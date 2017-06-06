Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Examiner has asked all Kirklees candidates to pitch for your vote.

Below are the messages from the Colne Valley constituency candidates, accompanied by short videos from those who submitted them.

Jason McCartney – Conservative.

I will continue to be a local, hardworking, full-time MP and to live here full-time with no second home.

I will continue to put local people first here in the constituency and down in Westminster.

I will continue to volunteer in our community, fundraise for local charities and support local community groups.

My priorities: Protecting jobs – unemployment here is down by 60% since 2010. My jobs fairs have helped local people access local businesses who are creating quality jobs and apprenticeships. Hikes in business taxes will costs jobs here.

Making Brexit a success – I will continue to support local businesses looking to maximise the opportunity of new trading relationships around the world.

More cash for the NHS – locally I will continue fighting for our A&E. The CCGs plans to spend £285m on building a smaller new HRI with no A&E makes no sense. I am pushing the scrutiny committee to refer the decision for review.

Increasing school funding every year, and provide real technical education for young people.

Looking after pensioners – don’t believe Labour’s scare tactics on our long-term plan for elderly care. We will make sure nobody has to sell their family home to pay for care; you will never have to go below £100,000 of your assets and we are looking at capping care costs so you will always have something to pass on to your family. The poorest pensioners will continue to receive winter fuel payments.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Thelma Walker – Labour

I have lived in Colne Valley with my husband, Kirklees councillor Rob Walker for 27 years and I love being part of this community.

I taught in Colne and Holme valley schools for over 34 years, and I believe education should be inclusive and fair for all.

I’ve stood with teachers and parents in the Holme Valley fighting against Tory budget cuts and unpopular Academy plans, which have reduced the quality of education and the joy of learning.

I support several local charities and am a trustee of Slaithwaite Civic Hall.

I’ve backed local campaigns to save health centres and since last year the fight to save HRI.

Labour will properly fund our NHS and social care services, while the Conservatives want to continue slashing council funding.

This election is about who you trust to protect our local services.

Colne Valley is my home. I will always fight for us.

Cahal Burke – Liberal Democrat

I have lived in the Colne Valley Constituency for almost 20 years, most of the time in Lindley Ward. I’m a proud father and a very active member of the community. After studying Computing at the University of Huddersfield, I went on to complete teacher training before working at several colleges and schools around the local region.

An active Liberal Democrat Party member and campaigner for many years, I was first elected as a Kirklees councillor for Lindley Ward in May 2010 and then became a full time councillor, working part-time position at a local college.

I respect the outcome of the EU referendum held in June 2016, but I believe that Britain is a more prosperous country when we are part of the world’s largest economy, working in partnership with our closest neighbours and allies to tackle the biggest challenges.

Free trade is a good thing, it creates jobs, increases prosperity and helps pay for things like the NHS, schools and public services.

I want to stop the cruel Conservative social care plans, protect free school meals and our public services.

You don’t have to accept Theresa May and Nigel Farage’s extreme version of Brexit that will wreck the future for you, your family, your schools and hospitals.

In the biggest fight for the future of our country in a generation, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour has let you down by voting with Theresa May on Brexit – not against her.

This is about your choice over your future.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Sonia King – Green Party

I have lived in the Colne Valley constituency my whole life, and have two children. I currently tutor maths to a variety of students, some unable to access mainstream education. I love working with young people and helping to build their confidence, the students I have the privilege of tutoring are awesome and a joy to be around, they are also our legacy and deserve a brighter future.

I believe Green Party policies are the way towards that future. I also believe that we are all at risk of an increasingly uncertain future due to climate change and the damage we have done and are continuing to do to our planet and its ecosystems.

This is the biggest threat to mankind and we need to act now before it is too late.

Patricia Sadio – Independent

I moved to the Colne Valley over 30 years ago as a student and loved it so much I stayed. I am a former accountant turned psychotherapist, writer and charity director and I’ve spent my life supporting the most vulnerable in society.

At just 14 years old, I volunteered at MENCAP on my way home from school and I’ve given much of my time to volunteering ever since. I have and will always put people before profits. I am outraged that £13tn is hidden offshore when we need healthcare, social care, education and good law and order. I don’t believe The State should provide our every need. It should however ensure our basic needs are met. That is their job.

I intend to hold all parties to account for their record on social care.